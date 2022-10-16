Koné scores key goal, Montreal advances in MLS Cup Playoffs

MONTREAL (AP) — Ismaël Koné scored the go-ahead goal, Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty kick late in second-half stoppage time and Montreal defeated Orlando 2-0 in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Koné’s goal in the 68th minute gave Montreal a big advantage as Orlando was unable to mount any threat on offense, managing just five shots and no shots on goal in the match. Mihailovic’s successful PK came in the final minute of play when there was no chance left for Orlando to score. Montreal, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, advances to the conference semifinals against either NYCFC or Miami. No. 3 NYCFC and No. 6 Miami play on Monday.

