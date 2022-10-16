Shager, Bowens, Parson lead Hawaii past Nevada 31-16

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Zion Bowens, Dedrick Parson added three short scoring runs and Hawaii cruised to a 31-16 victory over Nevada. Parson scored from a yard out on the opening possession to give Hawaii (2-5, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead. Nevada (2-5, 0-3) answered with a 16-play, 75-yard drive capped by Devonte Lee’s 1-yard plunge to knot the score. Schager gave the Rainbow Warriors the lead for good when he hooked up with Bowens for a 48-yard touchdown with 2:21 left in the first quarter. Parson sandwiched a 9-yard scoring run around two field goals by the Wolf Pack’s Matthew Killam and Hawaii led 21-13 at halftime.

