Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beats Vekic to win San Diego title

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a challenge from qualifier Donna Vekic to win the San Diego Open title with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 victory. Swiatek earned her tour-leading 64th victory of the season heading into the WTA Finals that begin Oct. 21 in Fort Worth, Texas. The event features the tour’s top eight singles and doubles teams. The 21-year-old won the French Open and U.S. Open earlier this year. Swiatek was awarded a winner’s check of $116,340 along with a yellow surfboard.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.