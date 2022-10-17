Lakers’ Schröder out at least 3 weeks after thumb surgery

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be sidelined for several weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. The German point guard had surgery to repair a ligament in his thumb, the Lakers announced. He will be re-evaluated by team doctors in three weeks. Schröder re-signed with the Lakers last month after spending the previous season with Boston and Houston. He spent the 2020-21 season with the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists in 61 games as a starter for Los Angeles. The Lakers’ roster is loaded with ball-handling guards, including Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley.

