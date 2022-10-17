Stars win 4-1 over Jets without Bowness, move to 3-0

DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg. The Jets were still without new coach Rick Bowness. The 67-year-old former Stars coach tested positive for COVID-19 just before the season opener. Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen also scored for the Stars. Mark Scheifele scored his third goal of the season for the Jets only 3 1/2 minutes into the game. That was the only of their 24 shots that got past Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger.

