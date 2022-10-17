Steiner to Ricciardo: “Call me up” if he wants seat at Haas

Daniel Ricciardo must decide what he wants to do with his Formula One future. If he wants to race next season, the bosses at Haas say he needs to call. McLaren bought out the final season of Ricciardo’s contract after two underwhelming seasons. The popular Australian is currently jobless for 2023. Guenther Steiner is team principal at Haas. He says Ricciardo must call the team if he is interested in their seat. Williams has the only official remaining open seat on the grid for next season. Haas is undecided on whether to keep Mick Schumacher or sign another driver.

