Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer on Tennis Hall of Fame ballot

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Dutch wheelchair star Esther Vergeer is among three new International Tennis Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2023. They join the half-dozen holdovers from last year’s vote. That was the first time in Hall history that no one on the ballot was selected. Vergeer won 44 Grand Slam titles between singles and doubles and was unbeaten for more than 10 years. Rick Draney is also nominated in the Wheelchair Tennis Category, which appears on the Hall ballot every four years. Daniel Nestor, owner of eight Grand Slam doubles trophies, makes his debut in the Player Category on Monday. Returning in that category: Cara Black, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Carlos Moya and Lisa Raymond.

