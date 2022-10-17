World Cup ticket sales top 90% of stadium capacity in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA and Qatari organizers say nearly 2.9 million tickets have been sold for the World Cup. People living in the United States, Saudi Arabia and England topped the list of international ticket buyers. Mexico is the biggest market outside Qatar for corporate hospitality sales. FIFA’s tournament director Colin Smith says more tickets will become available before the 64-game tournament starts on Nov. 20. About 1.2 million international visitors are expected in Qatar for the 29-day tournament.

