Darmstadt upsets Gladbach in German Cup, Schalke routed 5-1

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach has crashed out in the second round of the German Cup with a 2-1 loss at second-division leader Darmstadt. Hoffenheim has routed Schalke 5-1. Schalke’s heavy loss piles the pressure on coach Frank Kramer after five defeats across all competitions. Wolfsburg has won at local rival Eintracht Braunschweig 2-1, and Bochum defeated third-division team SV Elversberg 1-0. Defending champion Leipzig progressed with a 4-0 win at home over second-division team Hamburger SV. Eintracht Frankfurt won 2-0 at fifth-tier team Stuttgarter Kickers. Mainz enjoyed a 3-0 win at Lübeck and second-division club Nuremberg won 1-0 at Waldhof Mannheim.

