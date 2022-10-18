Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa’s knee injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has aggravated a previous knee problem, and coach Michael Locksley is relieved the injury wasn’t more serious. Locksley says Tagovailoa will be a game time decision Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during his team’s win at Indiana. Tagovailoa’s brother Tua has missed time in the NFL recently following a head injury. Taulia Tagovailoa left the game against the Hoosiers early in the fourth quarter. Locksley says he initially sprained an MCL in a loss at Michigan and then aggravated that against Indiana.

