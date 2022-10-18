NBA ’22-23: 10 things to know about the upcoming season

Nikola Jokic is chasing history. LeBron James is moving up a lot of all-time stat lists. Gregg Popovich is going to see his list of all-time coaching foes grow by a few more names, while he coaches a really young team in San Antonio. The Eastern Conference held its own against the Western Conference last season, and it’s a pretty good bet that the Utah Jazz won’t be favored as often as they were last year. With the NBA season starting Tuesday night, there are many storylines to track.

