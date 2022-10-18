Ravens signing DeSean Jackson to practice squad, per agent

Agent Drew Rosenhaus says the Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran receiver DeSean Jackson to their practice squad. The 35-year-old Jackson hasn’t played this season. He caught 20 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 with the Rams and Raiders. Jackson joins a Baltimore team that could use help at wide receiver. The Ravens traded Marquise Brown in the offseason, and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman has missed time recently with a foot injury. Devin Duvernay has played well, but he only had one reception in a loss to the New York Giants last weekend.

