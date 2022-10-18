Ravens signing DeSean Jackson to practice squad, per agent
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
Agent Drew Rosenhaus says the Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran receiver DeSean Jackson to their practice squad. The 35-year-old Jackson hasn’t played this season. He caught 20 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 with the Rams and Raiders. Jackson joins a Baltimore team that could use help at wide receiver. The Ravens traded Marquise Brown in the offseason, and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman has missed time recently with a foot injury. Devin Duvernay has played well, but he only had one reception in a loss to the New York Giants last weekend.