Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 in the opening game of the NBA regular season. Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points and Grant Williams finished with 15 as the defending Eastern Conference champions gave interim coach Joe Mazzulla a victory in his debut. James Harden had 35 points — his most since joining the 76ers last season — including 12 of 12 from the free throw line. He also had five 3s. Joel Embiid added 26 points and 15 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey finished with 21 points.

