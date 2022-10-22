Díaz nets 2 as Milan beats Berlusconi-owned Monza 4-1

MILAN (AP) — A first-half brace from Brahim Díaz helped AC Milan to a 4-1 win over Monza in an unhappy return to San Siro for former Rossoneri CEO Adriano Galliani. Divock Origi scored his first goal for Milan and substitute Rafael Leão sealed the match after Filippo Ranocchia had pulled one back for Monza. Milan moved level with Serie A leader Napoli ahead of the southern club’s match against Roma on Sunday. Much of the focus before the match had been on the return of Monza owner Silvio Berlusconi and Galliani to the club they led to 29 trophies in 31 years.

