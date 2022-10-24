For Cameroon: Siakam, Koloko start together and make history

MIAMI (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko made history for their native Cameroon. Siakam and Koloko were both in the starting lineup for the Toronto Raptors against the Miami Heat. It marked the first time in NBA history that two players from Cameroon started a game together. Koloko, a 7-foot-1 rookie, got his first start in his fourth career game. Siakam is in his seventh season with the Raptors and his fifth as a full-time starter. Both players hail from Douala, a city of nearly 6 million on the Atlantic Ocean coast.

