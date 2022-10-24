Previously winless Rockets hand Jazz first loss, 114-108

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 to lead the previously winless Houston Rockets to a 114-108 victory over Utah, handing the Jazz their first loss of the season. Utah and Portland began the day as the only undefeated teams in the Western Conference, both at 3-0. Houston entered 0-3. The Rockets led much of the way, building a 10-point lead in the first half, but Utah tied it before Eric Gordon’s layup gave Houston a 110-108 advantage with 1:23 remaining. Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. made all four of his free throws in the last 24.5 seconds to seal it. Smith finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

