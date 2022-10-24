Tkachuk helps Senators beat Stars 4-2 for 4th straight win

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tiebreaking goal in Ottawa’s three-goal third period and the Senators beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 for their fourth straight win. Thomas Chabot, Shane Pinto and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, scored four straight over a 12:07 stretch after falling behind 1-0 in the first period. Magnus Hellberg stopped 30 shots in his season debut. Joel Kiviranta and Wyatt Johnston scored for the Stars and Scott Wedgewood finished with 28 saves. Dallas (4-1-1) lost in regulation for the first time this season.

