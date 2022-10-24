VAR calls help West Ham beat Bournemouth 2-0 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has been helped by two VAR calls for its goals in beating Bournemouth 2-0 in the English Premier League. Kurt Zouma’s 45th-minute header came moments after a corner swung in from the right struck fellow defender Thilo Kehrer on the arm as he jumped to meet the ball inside the six-yard box. The video review judged the handball was accidental. As the match entered second-half stoppage time, a cross by substitute Vladimir Coufal hit the arm of Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura as he tried to block the ball. VAR suggested the on-field referee look again at the incident on the pitchside monitor and a penalty was awarded. It was dispatched by Saïd Benrahma.

