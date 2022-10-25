Big Ten boasts some of nation’s top defenses in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just four Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP Top 25, but six of the top 12 defenses in college football reside in the conference. Illinois has the top-ranked defensive unit in the nation, followed by No. 2 Ohio State. Michigan is ranked fifth in defense. Iowa was propped up by its tough defense before running into the speeding Buckeyes last week. The Hawkeyes are still sixth best in the nation. Rutgers and Minnesota have needed the help of their defenses, ranked seventh and 12th, respectively, to stay above .500.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.