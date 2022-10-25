Falcons release 2020 2nd-rounder Davidson, look for CB help

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have released defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, a second-round draft pick in 2020, from their reserve/injured list. Davidson was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1 following knee surgery. He started only one of 19 games in two seasons with Atlanta. He had 21 tackles with one sack and one interception last season and had not been active for a game this season. The Falcons, dealing with a depleted secondary, signed cornerback BoPete Keyes to the practice squad. Outside linebacker Jordan Brailford was released from the practice squad. Keyes was cut from the Houston Texans practice squad last week.

