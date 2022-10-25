NFL says officials didn’t get Mike Evans’ autograph

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL says the two game officials seen interacting with Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday didn’t ask for an autograph. The league released a statement saying the interaction “did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph” and the officials were reminded of the “importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety” when interacting with players. NFL officials are banned from asking for autographs or memorabilia under their labor contract.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.