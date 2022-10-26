Skip to Content
Barcelona, Atlético exit Champions League; Liverpool through

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Barcelona was eliminated from the Champions League even before kicking off against Bayern Munich. The five-time European champion then endured another 3-0 beating. Atlético Madrid is also out after an extraordinary sequence around a missed stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen. Porto advanced instead after beating Club Brugge 4-0. Liverpool is in the round of 16 after a 3-0 win at Ajax to join group leader Napoli. Tottenham thought it advanced but a stoppage-time goal by Harry Kane was overturned in a 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon.

Associated Press

