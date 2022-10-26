Last-place Marseille not out yet despite loss at Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Marseille paid the price for poor defending when it lost 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt but the last-place French team still has a chance of reaching the round of 16 of the Champions League. A win at home to Tottenham next Tuesday would seal a place in the knockout stage for the 1993 champion. Marseille remains the only French side to have won the competition. Tottenham has eight points at the top of Group D after a 1-1 home draw with Sporting Lisbon. Sporting and Frankfurt have seven points with Marseille one point behind. All four teams can qualify in what promises to be a tense finish to the group.

