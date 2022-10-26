No. 24 NC State hosts Virginia Tech with tweaked offense

No. 24 North Carolina State hosts Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Wolfpack’s offense could look different with Jack Chambers taking over at quarterback. That follows the season-ending injury to preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Devin Leary. N.C. State is coming off an open week that gave the team time to tweak the offense to highlight Chambers’ strengths. N.C. State still has a chance at the program’s second season with at least 10 wins. Virginia Tech is just 2-5 in Brent Pry’s first season. That includes low-scoring performances in losses to West Virginia, North Carolina and Miami.

