Porto punishes Club Brugge’s poor defending in 4-0 win

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Club Brugge was punished for its defensive mistakes and slumped to its first Champions League loss this season in a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Porto. The Portugal champions avenged their 4-0 home loss when the teams first met in Group B last month and boosted their chances to reach the round of 16. With one match left to play in the group phase, Porto moved one point behind leader Brugge, which was already qualified before kickoff. Porto could join Brugge later Wednesday if Atletico does not beat Leverkusen.

