Raiders focus on coaches’ grades rather than other resources

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Last year and at the start of this season, Las Vegas Raiders second-year linebacker Divine Deablo used to focus on analytical websites, paying attention to his grades. Now he focuses on making his coaches happy. While Deablo ranks 55th out of 79 linebackers on Pro Football Focus’ grading scale, he’s ranked first on the Raiders, and 15th in the league, with 59 combo tackles, and second with 29 solo tackles. For veterans like linebacker Denzel Perryman and Duron Harmon, they too paid attention at the start of their careers, but quickly learned analytics and grades outside the organization don’t amount to much, or, at least not as much as what their coaches say.

