Saints sticking with Dalton over Winston vs. Raiders

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen has decided that Andy Dalton will remain the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback for a fifth straight week. Allen says season-opening starter Jameis Winston is healthy enough to return, but that New Orleans offense has been moving the ball effectively and scoring points with Dalton at QB. New Orleans has averaged 31 points per game with Dalton after scoring 17 points per game with Winston. New Orleans has lost five of six games to drop to 2-5. But as the Saints prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, they’re only one game out of first place in the NFC South.

