VAR denies Tottenham late winner against Sporting in CL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham had a last-gasp winner against Sporting Lisbon ruled out by VAR and had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the Champions League, meaning it faces a nervous final group game against Marseille to secure qualification to the round of 16. Harry Kane sparked huge celebrations when firing home deep into stoppage time. But after a lengthy review, the England’s captain’s effort was adjudged offside to prompt a furious reaction from manager Antonio Conte who was shown a red card. Rodrigo Bentancur had put Spurs level in the 81st minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Marcus Edwards’ opener in the 23rd.

