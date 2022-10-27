Anderson’s late goal lifts Canadiens to 3-2 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Anderson scored with just under four minutes remaining, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault made 43 saves. Anderson scored the winner with 3:46 remaining. Following a flurry of activity in front of the Buffalo net and a highlight-reel save by Sabres goalie Eric Comrie, the puck found its way back to Anderson, who scored on a long shot. Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo. Comrie finished with 31 saves.

