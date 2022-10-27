Doncic has 41 in triple-double, Mavs beat Nets 129-125 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, setting up three 3-pointers in overtime to send the Dallas Mavericks to a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Doncic found Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock for 3s in the extra period as Dallas built a nine-point lead en route to its first road win of the season. Doncic also had two baskets in overtime on the way to becoming the 10th player in NBA history with three 40-point triple-doubles. Kyrie Irving scored 39 points and Kevin Durant had 37 for the Nets,

