Early Champions League elimination tough blow for Atlético
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — It was a painful sequence of events for Atlético Madrid. Yannick Carrasco’s last-gasp penalty kick was saved. Saúl Ñíguez’s header off the rebound hit the crossbar. Reinildo’s shot from the loose ball deflected off Carrasco near the goal line and went over the net. Just like that Atlético was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for only the second time in 10 seasons. Atlético coach Diego Simeone said the surreal turn of events summed up the team’s participation in the Champions League this season.