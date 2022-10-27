Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24 as Thunder beat Clippers again

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 118-110. Lu Dort scored 21 points and Aleksej Pokusevski added 15 for the Thunder, who also beat the Clippers 108-94 on Tuesday. Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard sat both games against the Thunder to manage his previously injured right knee. Paul George played for the Clippers after sitting out on Tuesday with an illness and finished with 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting. Norman Powell led the Clippers with 21 points. Reggie Jackson scored 18 and John Wall added 17 for Los Angeles.

