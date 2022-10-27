Gouiri hitting form again with an improving Rennes side.

PARIS (AP) — After an unexpected slump last season, forward Amine Gouiri is finding his form again with an improving Rennes side. The team’s four-game winning streak is also linked to his upsurge in form. Gouiri looks to score for a fifth straight league game when fourth-place Rennes hosts Montpellier on Saturday. Gouiri joined from Nice in the offseason for 28 million euros ($28 million). He was one of the best forwards in the league during the first half of last season. But he then endured a huge slump in form and a goal drought that lasted 20 matches, until he ended it in September.

