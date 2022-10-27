Jays OF Springer has surgery to remove bone spur from elbow

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer had surgery this week to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. He is expected to be ready for spring training. The 33-year-old Springer skipped the All-Star Game in July because of pain in his elbow, and later sat out 10 days in August. A four-time All-Star and MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer signed a six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto before the 2021 season.

