Minnesota tops Ottawa 4-2, ends Senators’ 4-game win streak

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ryan Hartman’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as the Minnesota Wild beat Ottawa 4-2, snapping the Senators’ four-game win streak. Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov scored and Frederick Gaudreau added a empty-netter for the Wild, playing the third game of a five-game trip. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves. Alex DeBrincat and Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg, back in goal after missing the last game with an undisclosed ailment, stopped 36 shots.

