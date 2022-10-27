Morris, No. 24 Wolfpack rally past Hokies for 22-21 win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First-year quarterback MJ Morris threw for three second-half touchdowns to help No. 24 North Carolina State rally from 18 down in the third quarter to beat Virginia Tech 22-21 on Thursday night. Morris took over for starter Jack Chambers to lead an unexpected comeback for the Wolfpack. N.C. State trailed 21-3 on Grant Wells’ 20-yard TD keeper with 4:02 in the third quarter. But Morris directed three straight touchdown drives. He hit Thayer Thomas for two scores, including the go-ahead one with 7:38 left. Wells ran for two scores and had an 85-yard touchdown pass for the Hokies.

