New starting QBs become headliners for Colts, Commanders
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders thought Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz would be the feature attractions in Sunday’s game. Turns out, they’ve been replaced. Both are out with injuries and Ryan has been benched by the Colts. That puts Washington’s Taylor Heinicke and Indy’s Sam Ehlinger in the feature roles. Heinicke can even his record at 9-9 if he leads the Commanders to a third consecutive win. Ehlinger, meanwhile, will try to give the Colts offense a spark in his first NFL start.