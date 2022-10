No. 16 Syracuse hosts Notre Dame on Saturday a week after the Orange suffered their first loss of the season, a six-point setback at No. 5 Clemson. The Orange will try to get back on track against the Irish, who have won four of five after starting the season with two losses. Syracuse is unbeaten in five games at home, while the Irish have a road victory over North Carolina, now ranked No. 21.

By The Associated Press

