No. 20 Cincinnati puts 6-game winning streak on line at UCF

No. 20 Cincinnati seeks a 20th consecutive victory against American Athletic Conference foes when the two-time league champions visit UCF. The Bearcats have won six straight following a season-opening loss at Arkansas. Coach Luke Fickell says this will be his team’s first real road test since the loss to the Razorbacks. UCF is coming off a lopsided loss to East Carolina that stopped a four-game winning streak. The Knights are led by dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee who’ll test a stingy Cincinnati defense led by linebacker Ivan Pace, Jr.

By The Associated Press

