No. 25 South Carolina looks to win 5th straight vs. Missouri

No. 25 South Carolina is back in the national rankings for the first time since the second week of the 2018 season and first time under second-year coach Shane Beamer. The Gamecocks will look to win their fifth straight game and third in a row in the Southeastern Conference when they take on Missouri at home Saturday. South Carolina won at then-13th ranked Kentucky on Oct. 8 and after a bye week ended its 0-8 career mark with a 30-24 victory this past Saturday. Missouri stopped its 0-3 SEC start with a 17-14 win over Vanderbilt last week.

