Pelicans pick up options on Murphy, Lewis Jr.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have exercised options for recent first-round draft choices Kira Lewis Jr. and Trey Murphy III. The club says it picked up a fourth-year option for Lewis. He’s a point guard drafted 13th overall out of Alabama in 2020. New Orleans exercised a third-year option for Murphy. He’s a wing player drafted 17th overall out of Virginia in 2021. Lewis hasn’t played since last Dec. 8 because of a major knee injury from which he is expected to come back this season. Murphy has shot 41% from 3-point range and in four games this season has averaged 15.5 points. New Orleans’ next game is at Phoenix on Friday night.

