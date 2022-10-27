Turner has injured groin, misses Arsenal’s match at PSV
By The Associated Press
Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner missed a Europa League match at PSV Eindhoven with an injured groin. It’s another injury worry for the U.S. men’s national team ahead of the World Cup. The 28-year-old Turner has played just four matches since transferring to the Gunners last summer from Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution. Arsenal has one Europa League game remaining ahead of the World Cup, against Zurich on Nov. 3.