Wawrinka advances with crowd-pleasing win at Swiss Indoors

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Stan Wawrinka delighted home fans again at the Swiss Indoors. The 37-year-old Swiss dug deep to beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the second round after failing to serve out the match in the second set. Wawrinka rallied for the crowd-pleasing victory two days after a straight-set win over No. 3-ranked Casper Ruud. Wawrinka is a three-time Grand Slam winner now ranked No. 194 after injury-hit seasons. He next plays Roberto Bautista Agut who eased to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Andy Murray. Third-seeded Felix Augur-Aliassime cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Miomir Kecmanovic.

