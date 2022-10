WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright has a strained right hamstring and the team says he will be re-evaluated in about three weeks. Wright was injured in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s win over Detroit. He is in his first season with the Wizards and averaged 6.5 points and 22.8 minutes through his first four games. The Wizards host Indiana on Friday night.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.