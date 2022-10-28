Blaney crew chief returns in time for critical playoff race

Ryan Blaney will get his crew chief back for the most important weekend of his NASCAR season after an untimely suspension. Jonathan Hassler will need to guide Blaney through qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, where three spots in NASCAR’s championship race are up for grabs. Joey Logano is the only driver qualified for next week’s winner-take-all finale. Seven drivers are vying for the final three positions. Denny Hamlin, Blaney, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe are all below the cutline. Ross Chastain, Elliott and Byron are above the cutline. Only 32 points separate Chastain in second from Blaney in sixth.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.