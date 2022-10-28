Cologne wins Conference League game delayed a day by fog

UKERSKÉ HRADIŠTĚ, Czech Republic (AP) — Cologne have beaten Slovácko 1-0 in the Europa Conference League after a day’s delay caused by thick fog. The game was abandoned after six minutes on Thursday because visibility was poor. It restarted almost 20 hours after it was originally due to start in much clearer conditions with the clock set to 7 minutes 1 second. Ondrej Duda scored the only goal from an 82nd-minute penalty after a foul by midfielder Michal Kohút. Cologne is third in Group D. It is one point behind joint leaders Nice and Partizan Belgrade and will qualify with a win over Nice next week. The loss ended Slovácko’s qualifying chances.

