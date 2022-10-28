Fluke equalizer gives Espanyol 1-1 draw at Mallorca

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Espanyol has drawn 1-1 at Mallorca in the Spanish league after equalizing with an intended cross that ended up sailing directly into the goal. Mallorca also had a player and coach Javier Aguirre sent off with red cards in the closing moments. Vedat Muriqi scored his team-high sixth goal to give Mallorca the lead in the 48th minute. Substitute José Lazo leveled in fluke fashion for Espanyol in the 70th. The defender’s cross from the left flank ended up floating over goalkeeper Predrag Rajković and landing inside the far post. Mallorca’s Pablo Maffeo was apparently sent off for protesting what he had considered a penalty against a teammate.

