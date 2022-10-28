Jets WR Corey Davis out vs. Patriots with knee injury

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will miss the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday because of an injured knee. Davis has 19 catches for a team-leading 351 yards with two touchdowns. He was hurt in the Jets’ 16-9 win at Denver last Sunday. He sat out of practice all week and was ruled out for the game Friday by coach Robert Saleh. It’s a key loss for the Jets, who have won four in a row and at 5-2 are off to their best start since 2010. Seventeen of Davis’ catches this season have resulted in first downs.

