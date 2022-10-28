Jin has 36-hole lead at Asia-Pacific for 2nd straight year

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Oklahoma State junior Bo Jin has the 36-hole lead in the Asia-Pacific Amateur for the second straight year. The 20-year-old from China had a 69 at Amata Spring Country Club and leads by one shot over 15-year-old TK Chantananuwat of Thailand and Wooyoung Cho of South Korea. Jin was the halfway leader last year in Dubai. Keita Nakajima wound up chasing him down. Now he faces the Thai teen who already has won on the Asian Tour this year. The winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur gets into the Masters and British Open next year.

