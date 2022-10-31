Burrow sacked, Bengals pummeled by Browns in 32-13 loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Bengals got buried on Halloween. Under pressure from Cleveland’s defensive line from the first snap, Burrow had little time to throw and the Bengals were overpowered 32-13 by the Browns, who ended a four-game losing streak and stayed unbeaten against Cincinnati’s quarterback. The Bengals were down 25-0 in the fourth quarter before Burrow threw two touchdown passes that made the score a little less lopsided. The rest of the night was tilted Cleveland’s way. Burrow fell to 0-4 in four career starts against Cleveland, a team the Ohio native hasn’t been able to solve.

